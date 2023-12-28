Predicting the Cardinals roster, lineups and pitching staff 3 months from Opening Day
We are three months away from Opening Day and we have a pretty good idea of what the Cardinals roster will look like when they begin the 2024 season in Los Angeles.
By Josh Jacobs
Starting Pitchers
(5) - Sonny Gray, Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson
While I strongly believe the Cardinals need to add another front-end starter via trade this offseason, and I actually feel pretty good about their chances of doing so, for now, I want to operate as if it does not happen before Opening Day.
Sonny Gray is coming off finishing second in Cy Young voting in the American Leauge and is an excellent arm to have at the top of the rotation. Where things get weak is when you look at the number two starter on this staff.
Someone like Dylan Cease, Jesus Luzardo, or Framber Valdez would make this rotation a lot better, but for now, it looks like they are hoping Miles Mikolas bounces back some while continuing to eat a lot of innings. I would actually argue that Steven Matz is the second most talented starter on this staff, and I fully expect him to pitch like it this year. Injuries have derailed him the last two years, but in his return to the Cardinals rotation after a brief stint in the bullpen last year, he had a sub-2.00 ERA.
The other two free-agent additions, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, should help raise the Cardinals' floor in 2024.
While someone like Gordon Graceffo could turn heads in Spring Training, since he's not on the 40-man roster already, I think it's very likely he would begin the year in Triple-A, and could factor in later on in 2024.