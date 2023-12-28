Predicting the Cardinals roster, lineups and pitching staff 3 months from Opening Day
We are three months away from Opening Day and we have a pretty good idea of what the Cardinals roster will look like when they begin the 2024 season in Los Angeles.
By Josh Jacobs
Outfielders
(5) - Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman, Jordan Walker, Dylan Carlson, and Richie Palacios
After trading Tyler O'Neill to the Boston Red Sox, the Cardinals' outfield group is now pretty clear, but like the infield, there are a few ways this group could change from what is currently projected.
Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker are locked in as the corner outfielders. Tommy Edman is projected to be the starting center fielder, but if Winn has to begin the year in Triple-A, he would play shortstop, and Dylan Carlson would likely start in center field.
Carlson has been anointed the club's fourth outfielder by John Mozeliak, and he'll likely see time at all three outfield spots. Alec Burleson may play some corner outfield as well, as could Richie Palacios. Palacios feels like the likely "26th man" to me right now, as he can play all three outfield positions while also being able to fill in at second base as well.
One name who could force his way onto the Opening Day roster is Victor Scott II. Scott is one of the Cardinals' top prospects and is now knocking on the door of the big leagues. His combination of elite speed and defense gives him a high floor as a player and his continued development at the plate has the Cardinals dreaming about his potential in both the near and long-term. It's likely that he'll start the year in Triple-A, but a strong spring could make it difficult to leave him off the Opening Day roster.