Predicting the Cardinals roster, lineups and pitching staff 3 months from Opening Day
We are three months away from Opening Day and we have a pretty good idea of what the Cardinals roster will look like when they begin the 2024 season in Los Angeles.
By Josh Jacobs
Infielders
(6) - Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, Masyn Winn, and Alec Burleson
Like the catchers, the infield is mostly set for the Cardinals, but there are a few things that could shake up this group beyond unfortunate injuries,
First, although Masyn Winn is the projected starting shortstop, the Cardinals will need to see him earn the job in Spring Training for him to keep the job for Opening Day. No one is directly competing with with, as it's really just his job to lose. If Winn needs to begin the year at Triple-A, it'll mean Tommy Edman slides over to shortstop, and someone like Jose Fermin would make the roster as a backup shortstop.
Another way this group could shake up is if the Cardinals look to add a starting pitcher via trade, one way they could do so would be by trading Brendan Donovan or Nolan Gorman to acquire them. Until the trade market begins to heat up, it's really difficult to know how strongly the Cardinals will consider this, or if they could pull off a trade without one of them, but Oli Marmol seemed to leave the door open for one of Gorman or Donovan being moved.
Even if both are on the roster, Marmol and Mozeliak have both acknowledged that it'll be a competition to determine if Gorman or Donovan is the club's starting second baseman next year. The other would surely slot in as the club's designated hitter. If I had to guess, Gorman would be their preferred second baseman, as his defense can continue to stabilize if he's playing there every day. This would allow Donovan to fill in all over the field whenever he's needed as well.
I don't see Luken Baker being on the roster, and someone like Buddy Kennedy could be the 26th man if he has a good spring. The name I'm going to be watching very closely from the "just missed" category is Thomas Saggese, the reigning Texas League Most Valuable Player who came over in the Jordan Montgomery trade. Saggese has the potential to hit his way onto the Cardinals roster, but my guess is he'd be sent to Triple-A unless one of Gorman or Donovan is dealt or an injury happens. But look to see Saggese establish himself as a permanent member of the Cardinals roster at some point in 2024.