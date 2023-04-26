Playing start, bench, and option with the Cardinals' outfielders
Alec Burleson
As I said earlier, Alec Burleson has really surprised many Cardinals fans so far this season, as he started off hot and was batting in the two-spot against right-handed pitching for St. Louis.
Since then though, things have cooled off a lot for Burleson. He's slashing .211/.268/.316 in his last 11 games and just hasn't been the same force at the plate that he was. Again, that's not surprising for a guy who is so young and has so few MLB at-bats.
Burleson has a lot of potential to be a guy who hits at a very high clip with pretty good power. He could be that for the Cardinals long-term, and still represents a valuable bat off the bench for them today.
I'd bench Burleson, and use him as the primary bat off the bench at this moment, and then give him starts in the outfield or DH when there are opportunities. Brendan Donovan could slide out there with Gorman at second base if they would rather have Burleson DHing on the days he starts.