Playing start, bench, and option with the Cardinals' outfielders
Lars Nootbaar
This is the easiest decision on the list, Lars Nootbaar should be an everyday starter for the Cardinals.
The international superstar is currently slashing .276/.475/.517 with 2 HR and 4 RBI so far this season. He has 11 walks already in 9 games and had become the perfect leadoff man for the Cardinals with his mix of power and elite on-base skills.
Nootbaar also provides tremendous stability in the Cardinals' outfield defensively. While guys like Walker and Alec Burleson struggle defensively, the Cardinals can throw Nootbaar at any of the three outfield positions and expect great production at the plate and in the field.
It's pretty amazing how far Nootbaar has come in the last two seasons. One of my first stories for Redbird Rants was ranking the ceilings of the Cardinals' outfielders, and Nootbaar ranked last for me. He's definitely proven me wrong and has become one of the Cardinals' most valuable players.