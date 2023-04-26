Playing start, bench, and option with the Cardinals' outfielders
Jordan Walker
Jordan Walker hasn't started in three of the Cardinals' last four games, which cannot happen for a player as talented as Walker with as much potential as he has.
I get it, his defense has been bad. Honestly, if they announced he was being optioned to Triple-A to work on that and continue getting at-bats, I'd be fine with that. But at the moment, his bat deserves to be in the lineup every day, even with his recent cold stretch.
Over the last 14 days, Walker is slashing .200/.243/.229 with 0 HR and 3 RBI. Oli Marmol said himself that what convinced him and the Cardinals' brass that he was ready to play in St. Louis was his ability to handle adversity. Well then, he should be playing. Over his last three games, he's got back on track with a .400/.500/.500 slash line and looks confident at the plate again.
That's the thing about Walker, he's got the potential to be a cornerstone player for the Cardinals. Their outfield has been in flux for years now, seemingly changing each season. Walker has the opportunity to help solidify their outfield for years to come, but they have to let him play to do so.
Walker should be starting in the corner outfield for St. Louis right now. Sending one of the other outfielders down to Memphis would be helpful in ensuring that Walker plays every day as well.