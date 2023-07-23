Playing "shop, listen to offers, or keep" on the St. Louis Cardinals' young bats
Which players should the Cardinals shop, listen to offers, or keep as they approach the deadline?
By Josh Jacobs
Keep: Nolan Gorman
Originally, I had Nolan Gorman as a "listen to offers" kind of player. But the more I think about it, the more I think the Cardinals need to hold onto Gorman.
I wrote about his resurgence a few days ago, and Gorman continues to show the Cardinals why his bat is something they have desperately needed for so long. When was the last time the Cardinals had a power bat from the left side like Gorman? Prime Matt Carpenter?
Gorman is a guy who is going to hit 30+ HR a year, and potentially even 40+ HR. He has developed a very good eye at the plate, so he will get on base at a nice clip as well. His improvement defensively at second base as well has been huge for his value, as now you have an above-average defender at second base who is going to be one of, if the not best hitter, at his position.
The one major flaw with Gorman is his streakiness, where he can go ice cold for a whole month like he did in June. But honestly, you take the bad with all the good when you have a talent like Gorman. He is still 23, so he has time to mature even more as a hitter for the club.