Playing "shop, listen to offers, or keep" on the St. Louis Cardinals' young bats
Which players should the Cardinals shop, listen to offers, or keep as they approach the deadline?
By Josh Jacobs
Shop: Tommy Edman
Tommy Edman is the kind of player you can only truly appreciate if he is on your team. He's never going to be as valuable in a trade as he will be to your club. Still, there appears to be interest in Edman around the league, and if St. Louis wants to upgrade their team, I think Edman is the first guy on this list I would want to deal.
Nolan Gorman is a difference maker offensively and has really improved defensively (more on that later). Brendan Donovan is not the defender Edman is, but he is a much better hitter, and has the same kind of versatility. Jordan Walker is Jordan Walker. Lars Nootbaar is an on-base machine who plays very good outfield defense. Dylan Carlson is another good outfield defender who's biggest offensive strength is hitting left-handed pitching, like Edman, but has room to grow as a player.
None of those things are knocks against Edman, they are just reasons to consider making him available, especially with Masyn Winn on the way. I think if Edman reamins with the club, he's going to end up falling into a utility player role rather than an every day player. Still very valuable, but not worth making "untouchable".
Now, I personally do not think he gets the Cardinals the kind of pitcher we all want them to acquire. If he does, awesome. If not, I still think it's still worth seeing what his value is around the league. I can't imagine it being any higher than it is now with still a lot of team control.