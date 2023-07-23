Playing "shop, listen to offers, or keep" on the St. Louis Cardinals' young bats
Which players should the Cardinals shop, listen to offers, or keep as they approach the deadline?
By Josh Jacobs
Listen to offers: Lars Nootbaar
I really like Lars Nootbaar, but if he is the piece that stands in the way of the Cardinals getting starting pitching with club control, I'm exploring that option.
I wouldn't be quick to trade Nootbaar by any means, but I think it's unrealistic of the Cardinals to say he can be had in a trade. Take for example Logan Gilbert. FanGraphs has him ranked as the 33rd most valuable player in baseball, while Nootbaar is the 47th most valuable.
Honestly, even for how much I love Nootbaar, I can see this being the sell high point for him if it means bringing back someone like Gilbert. Nootbaar could continue to develop as a hitter and be a very good piece for a team like the Mariners, but it is still probably worth the value you are getting from Gilbert.
If there isn't a young MLB arm available for Nootbaar, then sure, I am not going to be parting ways with him. But I do think he's the guy that can get St. Louis the kind of arm they need badly, and I don't think it would hurt as bad as giving up Walker or some of the other names on this list.