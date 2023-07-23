Playing "shop, listen to offers, or keep" on the St. Louis Cardinals' young bats
Which players should the Cardinals shop, listen to offers, or keep as they approach the deadline?
By Josh Jacobs
Keep: Jordan Walker
This is an easy one. Jordan Walker is just 21 years old and has put up a .775 OPS in his first 205 MLB at-bats. He's had different cold streaks at the plate like every player does, but time and time again he shows why he was the number one prospect in all of baseball.
Yes, his defense is awful, but he's not even a full year into playing the position professionally, has all of the tools to be a good defensive outfielder, and appears to have the attitude and worth ethic necessary to improve there.
Walker is the best pure hitter of the bunch and still packs a ton of power. While he has not tapped into it yet as you would think for a guy his size, he hits the ball hard all the time, and as his swing matures, he's at least a 25-30 HR guy, which the potential to be a 40 HR player with his body type.