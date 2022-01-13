Paul Goldschmidt deserves a sendoff similar to Matt Holliday

Paul Goldschmidt is in the twilight of his St. Louis career. After being acquired prior to the 2019 season, the veteran first baseman's contract comes to a conclusion following the 2024 season.

While much of the discussions surrounding Goldschmidt have revolved around whether or not the Cardinals should bring him back next year, I wanted to shed light on his contributions to the team and the city during his time here and how he needs to be recognized for those accomplishments.

On the field, Goldy has been worth 23 Wins Above Replacement, he has a cumulative .279/.361/.485 slash line for a 131 OPS+, and he's hit 151 home runs with 467 RBIs. Goldschmidt received MVP votes in four of his six seasons in St. Louis including winning the award in 2022. He also has a Gold Glove award and a Silver Slugger trophy while with the Cardinals.

It's fair to say that Goldschmidt has been a legend in St. Louis, as he's the only Cardinal not named Albert Pujols to win the National League MVP since 1985.

Not only has Goldschmidt performed magnificently on the field, but he's also been a steward for others off the field. He was nominated for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award in 2023 for the eighth time in his career. This award recognizes a Major League player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions.

The largest philanthropic endeavor by Goldschmidt has been his efforts with Adam Wainwright's foundation, Big League Impact. He has also worked with The Little Bit Foundation, a St. Louis nonprofit that helps students achieve their academic goals despite living in poverty. Goldy has also worked with ALS and MS groups, he hosted a gala to benefit Water Mission, he's made hospital visits via Make-A-Wish, and he strongly supports Cardinals Care.

I make these points as evidence of how Paul Goldschmidt is a Cardinal through and through. Due to his efforts both on the field and off the field, he should receive a proper sendoff this year. He isn't planning on retiring, so his departure could be recognized in a way similar to a former Cardinal great.

If the organization doesn't have plans to re-sign Goldschmidt during the offseason, they should make that point clear so fans can celebrate him and his work these past six years. If that's the case, perhaps Goldy can even receive a sendoff comparable to Matt Holliday, another player who joined the Cardinals late in his career and contributed in large ways to the organization.

WHAT A MOMENT. Matt Holliday says farewell in style, and hits a home run in his final series with the #STLCards.



— Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) July 16, 2020

Paul Goldschmidt could go into Cooperstown with a Cardinals hat and a Diamondbacks hat. He is surely worthy of a spot in the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, and he is more than deserving of a proper departure. Hopefully, fans come out for his final game with the Cardinals, and hopefully, he can have a moment as big as Matt Holliday's farewell home run from 2016.