Overreaction or reality? Takeaways from the Cardinals first Spring Training game
Moises Gomez is going to do major damage for St. Louis is 2023
One name in the Cardinals' young position player group that often gets overlooked is Moises Gomez. After slugging 39 home runs in the minors last year, some have wondered if Gomez could sneak his way onto the Cardinals roster ahead of names like Alec Burleson Juan Yepez, and Jordan Walker.
In his first at-bat for the Cardinals this spring, Gomez smoked a double at 105.7 MPH off the bat, which is one of his major strengths as a player. Whenever Gomez makes contact with a ball, it tends to be hit very hard, and that is what allows him to consistently do so much damage at the plate.
Still, Gomez must prove that he can make contact at a high enough clip to make that power useable. There are concerns around the league related to Gomez's approach and swing-and-miss in his game. But if Gomez can continue to put the ball in play, good things will happen.