One trade candidate from every MLB team the Cardinals should consider
The St. Louis Cardinals need to make drastic changes if they want to get back to competing in the division, and each team in the league could possess a player whom the Cardinals might desire to acquire in a trade.
Seattle Mariners: Logan Gilbert, RHP
The Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners were linked as potential trade partners all season, and with the Mariners in need of an impact bat, a trade of one of their best starters in Logan Gilbert might be feasible. Gilbert was connected to the Cardinals in rumors earlier in the season, and that talk could heat up as the offseason arrives.
Gilbert's standout Statcast metric is his extension, as he had a 99th-percentile 7.5 feet, allowing his pitches to play up, especially his fastball, which averaged 95.7 mph in 2023. Gilbert also has pinpoint control, walking only 1.7 batters per nine innings last season. He is eligible for four years of arbitration given his Super Two contract status, and the Mariners are likely to ask for some significant young talent in return.
With Seattle being set in the pitching department but needing help on the position player side, a deal of someone like Lars Nootbaar and/or Nolan Gorman would fit both clubs, as this article suggests. The Mariners have to upgrade at second base, where Kolten Wong was a disaster, and Gorman or Brendan Donovan could solve a lot of their problems there. The Cardinals could choose a lower-ceiling Seattle starter and give up less, but if they want to shoot for the moon, Gilbert is the one to pursue.
Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Glasnow, RHP
Tyler Glasnow's 2024 contract worth $25 million would be a record for the Tampa Bay Rays if they were to commit to it, but it is highly unlikely that they will. Glasnow is one of the most tantalizing trade options on the market, and although the Rays look to have fleeced the Cardinals in the Randy Arozarena trade, the Cardinals might be tempted to go back to them for Glasnow.
Glasnow has a lengthy injury history, but when healthy, he dominates. In 2023, he pitched a career-high 120 innings and fanned 12.2 batters per nine innings. His swing-and-miss rate is among the best in the game, coming in at the 95th percentile. His ridiculous 7.5 feet of extension makes his already fearsome fastball even more deadly.
The Rays could have a problem at shortstop given the Wander Franco allegations, and if Franco doesn't play next season, the Cardinals may be able to alleviate that with some of their options, including Brendan Donovan and Masyn Winn. Glasnow would be an expensive addition, but if he is able to remain healthy, he can be one of the best pitchers in the game.