NL Rookie of the Year odds: Jordan Walker enters 2023 season as favorite
St. Louis Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker entered the season with a ton of hype and its reflected in the Futures odds, namely Rookie of the Year.
The 21st pick in the 2022 MLB Draft made the opening day roster and is the betting favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year at +360.
2023 National League Rookie of the Year odds
The 20-year-old outfielder looked the part of a big leaguer in Spring Training, hitting .277 with three home runs in 65 at bats. He has a leg up on some of the other rookies on the board that aren't part of their big league rosters just yet and Walker can take a starting outfield spot as soon as Opening Day on Thursday.
It also helps Walker that he can contribute to a winning team that is the favorite to win the NL Central this season amidst rebuilding clubs like the Cubs, Pirates and Reds and a Brewers team that may be on a downward trend.
Behind Walker is Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, infielder Dodgers Miguel Vargas and Mets pitcher Kodai Senga.
Walker is the early favorite, and if Spring Training was any indication, he is going to run away with this award.
