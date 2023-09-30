MLB player comparisons for 6 Cardinals' prospects
Player comparisons are a tough game to play, as each player is unique and rarely lineup perfectly with one another. These six comps are to help us get an idea of who these players could become.
By Josh Jacobs
Chase Davis: Carlos Gonzalez
The Cardinals' first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, Chase Davis is a toolsy outfielder from the University of Arizona, and before he was even drafted, already had his player comparison made out for him.
Former Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and Davis share extremely similar swings, and from a tools standpoint, Davis has the ability to be a very similar player. Gonzalez was a three-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glover winner in right field, two-time Silver Slugger, and finished third in MVP voting in 2010. He was a career .843 OPS hitter, consistently hitting in the middle of the Rockies order during the 2010s.
If Davis can become that kind of player, that would be a huge win for the Cardinals. It's not really fair to expect him to be that good, but it's hard to deny the similarities when you watch the two play.
Davis got his first taste of professional ball at Single-A Palm Beach this season, posting a .636 OPS in 34 games without hitting a home run. He's likely 2-3 years away from the Major Leagues, so there's still a lot of time and development needed to show what kind of player Davis will become.