MLB Midseason Awards: Who is leading the MVP, Cy Young, and ROY races?
Most teams have passed the 81-game mark. The season is just over halfway through. Let's take a look at the leaders for MVP, ROY, and Cy Young for the American League and the National League.
National League Cy Young
The odds for the remaining awards get much closer. All three are with 100 points on odds boards. Zac Gallen (ouch, Cardinals fans) is currently the odds leader for NL Cy Young at +200. Clayton Kershaw is sitting right behind him at +300. Cy Young is tough to predict; one good start for your rival and one bad start for you can shift the odds drastically.
Gallen is sitting at 3.3 WAR for the season. He has an ERA of 3.02, a FIP of 2.74, and a WHIP of 1.093. His FIP leads the league. Most impressive, however, is the fact that he has pitched into the 6th inning in all but two of his 17 starts. He continually limits opposing teams to three runs or fewer in his starts.
Clayton Kershaw, on the other hand, has 2.2 WAR. His WAR total is surprisingly low given his odds. He has a crazy 2.55 ERA, 3.53 FIP, and a league-leading 1.049 WHIP. The final candidate in this author's opinion would be Zach Wheeler. While he is sixth according to Fanduel Sportsbook in odds, his WAR total is at 3.2, just shy of Gallen. He has an ERA of 3.86, 2.77 FIP, and 1.179 WHIP. He isn't leading the league in any values, but his low FIP indicates that he is able to limit hitters despite a lackluster defense behind him.
Players to watch: Spencer Strider, Logan Webb, Marcus Stroman