MLB Midseason Awards: Who is leading the MVP, Cy Young, and ROY races?
Most teams have passed the 81-game mark. The season is just over halfway through. Let's take a look at the leaders for MVP, ROY, and Cy Young for the American League and the National League.
National League Rookie of the Year
Ever since the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement that gave bonuses to teams whose players won awards, front offices have been more apt to start their prospects earlier and more often. The National League saw a large influx of prospects starting in the majors right after Spring Training. Corbin Carroll was one such player.
Carroll is one of the, if not the, fastest players in the league. As was shown in the MVP discussion, he is not only holding a strong league to win Rookie of the Year, but he also has a chance to win MVP. He is slashing .290/.366/.559 for an OPS of .926 and an OPS+ of 151. He has 24 stolen bases and has hit 17 home runs on the season.
Carroll also plays a premium defensive spot in centerfield. This only helps his value when considering awards. Touted as a top prospect in all of baseball for a few years now, the Diamondbacks are reaping the benefits of Corbin Carroll's talent. He should expect to see an award with his name on it at the end of the year.
Players to watch: Jordan Walker, Elly De La Cruz, Bobby Miller, and Eury Perez