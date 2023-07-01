MLB Midseason Awards: Who is leading the MVP, Cy Young, and ROY races?
Most teams have passed the 81-game mark. The season is just over halfway through. Let's take a look at the leaders for MVP, ROY, and Cy Young for the American League and the National League.
National League MVP
National League MVP is a bit closer as far as the odds go. Ronald Acuna Jr. (-195) has a comfortable lead over the next favorites, Freddie Freeman (+950) and Corbin Carroll (+950). After fighting injuries for a couple of years, Acuna appears to be fully back.
For the season, Acuna is slashing .331/.408/.585 for an OPS of .993 and an OPS+ of 164. These numbers lead the National League (but are still a step or two below those of Ohtani, showing how transcendental Shohei truly is). Perhaps the most impressive stat of Acuna's is his 36 stolen bases. He currently has a combined 57 home runs and stolen bases, on track to surpass 100 on the year between these two stats.
Acuna hasn't been a gold glover historically. However, he has been above average this year. According to Fielding Bible, he sits at 5 DRS for the season. His routes and positioning are average, but his strong arm allows him to make tough throws that other outfielders normally wouldn't.
Players to watch: Freddie Freeman, Corbin Carroll (see next page), and Luis Arraez (.392 batting average)