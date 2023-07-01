MLB Midseason Awards: Who is leading the MVP, Cy Young, and ROY races?
Most teams have passed the 81-game mark. The season is just over halfway through. Let's take a look at the leaders for MVP, ROY, and Cy Young for the American League and the National League.
The most official judgment of first-half success (and popularity) in baseball is the All-Star Vote. ESPN released those rosters on June 29th here. An unofficial barometer for mid-season success can be found by looking at current odds for the end-of-the-year awards. The Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, and Cy Young odds leaders at the halfway point can be good tools to use to evaluate who had a stellar first half. Unfortunately, you won't really see many Cardinals here.
Using WAR totals and odds predictions by Vegas Insider, we can discover which players are most likely to bring home a trophy at the end of the year. Keep in mind, many teams still have 80+ games left to play. Therefore, these odds and predictions can change at any moment.
I'll analyze the most likely awards first and end with the awards that are most up in the air.
Who do you want to win these prestigious awards in each league? Do you have any dark horses who can rise to the top in the second half? Which player is currently leading but will fall off? Which players were supposed to perform well but haven't thus far?