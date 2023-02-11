MLB London Series 2023 Date, Teams, Location, How to Stream, and More
The MLB is coming to London in 2023, and here is everything you need to know about the series.
If you're a fan of baseball across the pond or love the idea of the game growing globally, you'll need to tune in this summer for the MLB's London Series.
When is the London Series?
The series takes place June 24th and 25th.
Who is playing in the London Series?
The St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals and Cubs are one of baseball's best rivalries and look to be a competitive series in 2023.
Where will the London Series be held?
When do the games start?
June 24th - 6:10 p.m. (BST)
June 25th - 3:10 p.m. (BST)
Where can I stream the games?
Streaming information has not been announced yet but will be updated once that is available. Continue to check MLB's London Event page as well for updated information.
I'm from the UK and new to baseball, who should I know in this game?
The Cardinals feature the reigning National League Most Valuable Player in first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third-place finisher third baseman Nolan Arenado. Their team has a strong mix of young and dynamic talent like Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan (born in Germany), and Dylan Carlson. Other names to watch include starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, who may be a future Hall of Famer, catcher Willson Contreras, who came over from the Cubs this off-season, and potentially top prospect Jordan Walker.
For the Cubs, they spent a lot of money in free agency this off-season to bring in the likes of Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, and Jameson Taillon among other moves. Although they struggled last year, their young core of Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, and Seiya Suzuki are looking to take steps forward this season in bringing the Cubs back to prominence in the National League.