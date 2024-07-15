MLB insider sees a potential Cardinals-Mariners trade scenario
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals are obviously in the market for a starting pitcher at the deadline. However, it really is a seller's market, and the Cardinals are going to be navigating it as a buyer. With pitchers such as Shane Bieber hurt, the market for starters is thin, which means that the Cardinals' options are limited. The best available options might be Jack Flaherty and Tyler Anderson. Those aren't bad options by any means, but they aren't aces either.
It's obvious that there really isn't an ace available this year at the deadline, but that doesn't mean the Cardinals don't have options. Yesterday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY joined "The Opening Drive" on 101 ESPN and discussed a different route the Cardinals could take, potentially matching up with a fellow contender and making a need-for-need swap.
"It's harder from contender to contender," Nightengale said. "But the one team that jumps out with that is Seattle because they have so much pitching and they really need a bat."
MLB insider discusses potential trade route for Cardinals
If the Cardinals are going to make a trade such as this, then the best team to match up with would be the Mariners. Nightengale listed Dylan Carlson and Jordan Walker as potential trade pieces. Obviously, the Cardinals have an excess of left-handed bats and need to clear out the logjam in their outfield.
Carlson is a switch hitter and can bat from the left side, but he's kind of flamed out and could use a fresh start. Personally, I'm not sure what kind of package someone like Carlson could get the Cardinals. Maybe it could get them somebody like Bryce Miller, Emerson Hancock, or Bryan Woo, but the Mariners might want to aim higher if they're going to give up one of their starters.
As Nightengale notes, trades between two contenders are exceptionally rare, so it's anybody's guess if the Cardinals and Mariners will actually make a deal like this. The more I've thought about it though, the more open I've become to the idea of a Jordan Walker trade. In my opinion, he is an outfielder who could actually get the Cardinals a solid return. I don't see them selling low on a guy like Walker with all of that potential, even with some of his struggles.
Still, this is interesting to think about. It's an easy way for the Cardinals to get some pitching help and add a young, controllable arm to their rotation. Contrary to most Cardinals fans, I'm not opposed to trading Walker. Of course, it could come back to haunt them, but they just have too many outfielders, and this is one guy they won't just give up for nothing.
But if they want a starter and an opportunity to clear out a logjam, whether that's trading Walker or Carlson, the Mariners are a perfect trade partner for the Cardinals, and I'd kind of like to see them give this a try. Let's see how things shake out at the deadline and if the Cardinals go this route.