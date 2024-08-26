MLB Insider links Cardinals to All-Star outfielder in free agency
As the month of August closes, the Cardinals still find themselves as fringe playoff contenders. After taking two of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers during the week, the Cardinals sit at 63-64, and they are five games out of the Wild Card. The Cardinals can reach the postseason with a strong final month of games.
However, it's not too early to look ahead to the offseason. The team is in need of a remake this offseason after back-to-back disappointing outputs. John Mozeliak and his team spent money this past offseason, but it hasn't paid dividends in the way fans and the organization had initially hoped for.
The main problem for the team this year has been its lackluster offensive production. Young players like Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, and Brendan Donovan haven't produced the way they were expected to, and veterans like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt have shown their age in a dramatic fashion.
MLB insider Mark Feinsand recently identified ten (plus one) free agents for the 2025 offseason and teams who could use their services. The Cardinals were linked to two position players, but one player in particular interested me: outfielder Anthony Santander.
The All-Star outfielder is slashing .236/.304/.520 this year for an OPS of .824 and an OPS+ of 133. He has mashed 37 home runs, and he has 82 runs batted in this year. While his average and on-base percentages are lower than some might want, his plus-plus power is tantalizing for a team that is struggling to get the big hit this year. Santander is striking out just 19.4% of the time, and he's walking at a 7.8% clip.
Should the Cardinals sign the switch-hitting outfielder this offseason, the lineup would get a bit convoluted. In theory, Alec Burleson could move to first base, thus clearing up an outfield spot. Hopefully, Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, and Victor Scott II are able to handle the outfield, and Brendan Donovan can move to second base. This leaves Nolan Gorman out of the mix. He could be an offseason trade candidate, though selling low on Gorman feels concerning. Santander can be the team's primary designated hitter who can also handle the corner outfield for 30-40 starts a year.
Reporting surrounding the Cardinals' offseason financial situation has been about as clear as mud. Bill DeWitt Jr. recently stated that offseason spending hasn't been decided yet due to attendance dropoffs and a lack of RSN clarity. However, with the contracts of Paul Goldschmidt and potentially Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson coming off the books, there is some wiggle room opening up -- however, Sonny Gray's salary jumps up to $25 million next year. There is some room for a free-agent acquisition, but things could get tight financially.
Bleacher Report predicts that Santander will receive a four-year, $60 million contract. A $15 million AAV price tag isn't excessive for a player at Santander's age and talent level, and at four years, the Cardinals aren't stuck for too long if Santander doesn't maintain this level of production. That's not a bad contract at all for the Cardinals.
If the Cardinals are serious about improving their offense next year, Anthony Santander is a logical offseason signing. He'll be 30 for all of next year, so he's in the prime of his career right now. It would take some maneuvering of the roster, and one young player may have to be traded to make room for Santander, but the boost he would provide to the team's offense would be huge.