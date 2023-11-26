MLB Insider believes the Cardinals will be active at the Winter Meetings
Jim Bowden of The Athletic stated in one of his recent mailbags (subscription required) that he expects the Cardinals to be very active at the Winter Meetings. The fan asked if Bowden sees the Cardinals as potential candidates to trade for a big-name starting pitcher rather than trying to outbid teams like the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, or San Francisco Giants.
Bowden responded by saying that he doesn't necessarily believe the Cardinals will avoid bidding wars. He did state that he could see the Cardinals attempting to sign a pitcher but that he foresees the Cardinals being active in the trade market at the Winter Meetings.
"I think there is a chance they could outbid the competition for a top free-agent starter. I also think they have enough depth on their roster and in their farm system to trade for a strong starter. (The Cardinals will) be an intriguing team to watch during the Winter Meetings in Nashville."- Jim Bowden, The Athletic
The fact that a renowned MLB insider believes the Cardinals will be involved with top-end free-agent pitchers speaks volumes. In the past, the team has avoided major contracts for players like Max Scherzer and David Price due to their high price tags. With reports being that the Cardinals are willing to get into bidding wars, the fans should be optimistic about the team's chances of acquiring a pitcher like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, or Sonny Gray.
The Winter Meetings will take place in Nashville from December 3rd through the 6th. Historically, John Mozeliak has used this time to gather intel rather than make a move, and conversations at the Winter Meetings have led to trades for players like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado along with acquisitions of players like Willson Contreras and Dexter Fowler through free agency.
St. Louis could be a part of a trade for Dylan Cease, Tyler Glasnow, or Shane Bieber. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his agency intend on meeting with teams during the Winter Meetings, and he could even sign a contract before the meetings start. Mozeliak will surely meet with Blake Snell's agents, Jordan Montgomery's agents, and Sonny Gray's agents at the Winter Meetings.