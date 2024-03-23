Matt Carpenter and Lance Lynn will shine for the Cardinals on Opening Day
Lance Lynn and (most likely) Matt Carpenter will both start on April 4th at Busch Stadium during the home opener.
This past offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals brought back two former players in Lance Lynn and Matt Carpenter. These moves were multi-pronged; Carpenter would be a bench player and a leader while Lance Lynn would provide innings, leadership, and spark a fire in the pitching staff.
For as maligned as the moves have become these past few months, there is still some value in seeing two of the best Cardinals since 2011 play once again for the Birds on the Bat. Don't expect All-Star campaigns or any batting or pitching titles out of the two alumni, but they still should provide plenty of value one way or another to the team.
It has been reported that Lance Lynn is scheduled to pitch the home opener at Busch Stadium on April 4th. Opening Day at Busch Stadium is full of pomp and circumstance, and Lynn will be able to soak in the grandeur once more, only this time he'll lead the troops to victory that day. Lynn has never pitched in a home opener for the Cardinals.
Additionally, Matt Carpenter will more than likely get the nod at designated hitter for this game. He has been in this spot often throughout spring, and his inclusion in Saturday's game at the DH position lends fans to believe that he will occupy this spot at the home opener.
Matt Carpenter has been having fun this spring in a variety of ways. He led players in a golf challenge to lighten the mood, he has been seen giving advice often to players across the spectrum of ages, and he has even hit quite well with a .381/.462/.714 slash line. The 38-year-old infielder is hoping to bring that success into the regular season.
Lance Lynn, meanwhile, has been able to get ejected twice in the same game. His spring stats are middling, but the hope is that he will figure it out within the next couple of weeks. Pitchers usually take longer to ramp up than batters do.
For as much disdain as the moves to sign Matt Carpenter and Lance Lynn garnered, it will be great to see them both start at the home opener on April 4th. The stadium will be packed; the Clydesdales will be out; Matt Carpenter and Lance Lynn will get a standing ovation. They deserve it. Their departure from baseball begins where it all started for both players.