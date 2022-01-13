Masyn Winn, "that shortstop", and Cardinals prepare for Justin Turner and Mariners

The Seattle Mariners come to town to face off against the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game, interleague series. Both teams are on the outside looking at the playoff race, but neither is willing to concede defeat in the regular season just yet. The Mariners are 5.5 games behind of the Houston Astros in the West, and they're 5.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins for the final American League wild card spot.

The Cardinals are too far out to leapfrog the Milwaukee Brewers and win the division, but they also sit 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the last National League wild card spot. Both teams see a path to the postseason, but neither will have an easy time getting there.

Playoff contention isn't the only story surrounding this series, as first baseman Justin Turner is also coming to town. Turner, acquired by the Mariners at this year's trade deadline, didn't endear himself to the Cardinal faithful or Masyn Winn. A few years back, Turner, a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers at the time, was critical of Masyn Winn's defense.

The setting for his comments was following the Futures Game that was held at Dodger Stadium as a part of the All-Star Break in 2022. Turner appeared on an episode of the Starting 9 podcast on Barstool Sports to critique (call out?) Winn for his 100-mile-per-hour throw at the Futures game. The throw was a bullet right to the first baseman.

Masyn Winn would get the last laugh when he was listed as the Best Defensive Shortstop and Best Infield Arm on the High-A Best Tools list as voted on by Midwest League Managers. Winn quoted the tweet saying, "This can't be right. I throw too hard for my own well-being, right?"

That can’t be right❌ I throw too hard for my own well being right?🤣🤡 https://t.co/y9tEPqg45K — Masyn Winn (@MasynWinn) September 1, 2022

Since being promoted to the majors, Winn's defense has been on full display. From his acrobatic snags in the infield to his bullet throws across the diamond, his fielding has been a treat to watch all year. He'll likely be mentioned in the Gold Glove conversation for National League shortstop. He could even receive several down-ballot Rookie of the Year votes.

Winn and Turner will likely cross paths this weekend at Busch Stadium. These interactions are dated, but perhaps the two still have some beef. Either way, the series should be fun, as both the Cardinals and Mariners will be jousting for playoff position in their respective leagues during the month of September.