Looking back on the last time the Cardinals finished under .500
The Cardinals are going to finish under .500 for the first time in 16 years. What was that dissapointing 2007 season like?
By Curt Bishop
Aftermath
At the end of the season, the Cardinals decided it was time to shake things up. Bill DeWitt fired then-GM Walt Jocketty and ultimately promoted Mozeliak to replace him.
St. Louis also said goodbye to some familiar faces. David Eckstein, who was the 2006 World Series MVP signed with the Blue Jays in free agency. In December, the Cardinals sent Jim Edmonds to the Padres in one of the most famous trades in recent memory. In that deal, the Cardinals got a young prospect who would one day become a hometown hero in David Freese.
Scott Rolen was also shipped off to the Blue Jays in exchange for Troy Glaus in a trade that shook the fanbase. In 2008, the Cardinals won 86 games but still missed the postseason, and wouldn't return until they won the NL Central with a 91-71 record in 2009.
This year, the Cardinals will also be saying goodbye to a familiar face, as Wainwright plays out the rest of his final season.