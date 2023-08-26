Looking back on the last time the Cardinals finished under .500
The Cardinals are going to finish under .500 for the first time in 16 years. What was that dissapointing 2007 season like?
By Curt Bishop
Pitching, Pitching, Pitching
At the trade deadline this year, we heard John Mozeliak use the phrase "Pitching, pitching, pitching," and with good reason. Like 2023, the pitching staff was a mess in 2007. As previously mentioned, the Cardinals really had to improvise to fill holes and even had to pick some pieces up off the scrap heap.
Troy Percival had been retired, but returned and ended up pitching quite well, posting a 1.80 ERA in 34 appearances. Contrary to this year, the Cardinals added pitching in the offseason, but it didn't work out.
Kip Wells joined the team and went 7-17 with a 5.70 ERA, even being moved to the bullpen at one point. Anthony Reyes had a bad year and didn't win a game until July after his heroic effort in Game 1 of the 2006 World Series against the Tigers. Other veteran pieces such as Ryan Franklin and Russ Springer worked out in the bullpen.
To bolster the rotation, St. Louis added Todd Wellemeyer and Mike Maroth. Wellemeyer would end up being a solid rotation piece for years to come. He started 11 games with the Cardinals that year and made 20 appearances, posting a 3.11 ERA. Maroth on the other hand was less than stellar. He appeared in 14 games, seven of which were starts, and compiled an ugly 10.06 ERA
The biggest move to strengthen the rotation was the trade for Joel Pinero, who also became a viable rotation piece. The Cardinals added him at the deadline in a trade with the Red Sox, who would succeed them as World champions. During his time in St. Louis that year, he started 11 games, going 6-4 with a 3.96 ERA.
Adam Wainwright was the team's best pitcher that year, and this was the first sign that he was going to become someone special. He had the best ERA out of all starters, posting a 3.70 mark. He also won a team-high 14 games.