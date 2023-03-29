Looking at the Cardinals position groups entering the 2023 season
Defense
The Cardinals also remain strong on defense.
The infield defense is impressive with Arenado at third, Edman at short, and Goldschmidt at first. Donovan and Gorman may platoon at second base. Donovan won the NL utility Gold Glove last year, and Gorman has shown great improvement in his defense since his conversion from third base.
Contreras is certainly not as good defensively as Molina was, but he has a strong arm and leadership qualities.
The projected outfield is solid. Two-time Gold Glove winner O’Neill will man left or center. Nootbar appears to be a solid defender and has a cannon for an arm in right. While he will have a learning curve Walker has the speed and athleticism to be a good left fielder, and Carlson can play all the outfield positions well.
Overall, the Cards should again be near the top of the NL in defense.