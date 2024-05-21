Limited-edition Jim Edmonds bobblehead available for St. Louis Cardinals fans
The 2004 NLCS is a series that St. Louis Cardinals fans will likely never forget. In game seven, against Roger Clemens (who won 18 games with a 2.98 ERA that year), the Cards were already down 1-0 in the second inning.
With runners on first and second, Brad Ausmus smoked a ball to center field. It seemed like it would be at least a two-run double.
But Jim Edmonds got on his horse, covered nearly 60 feet in under four seconds, dove away from the play and made one of the best catches of his career.
And for a player with a glove like Edmonds, that's saying something.
Well, thanks to FOCO, you can now bring that catch into your own home. With their new, limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals bobblehead.
Only 144 of these bobbleheads - which feature Edmonds diving atop a thematic base with thematic backdrop - are being produced. Once they're gone, they're gone.
They'll begin shipping in October - but you can't wait that long to order one. They won't last.
Jim Edmonds St Louis Cardinals 2004 NLCS Game 7 Diving Catch Bobblehead
That’s another web Jim! Dive into greatness and make a legendary play by adding the Jim Edmonds St. Louis Cardinals 2004 NCLS Game 7 Diving Catch Bobblehead to your collection.
- Portrays Edmonds wearing his white gameday uniform in an action pose, diving to save the ball and the game
- Team-colored backdrop and base that will look great in your collection
- Player name display and “OCTOBER 21, 2004” text display on backdrop to bring you back in time to that iconic game 7
- Field-textured top of base
- Team logo displays on top and front of base in case there were any doubts about where your allegiances lie
- ”DIVING CATCH” and “2004 NLCS GAME 7” text displays on front of base so you never forget this amazing catch and game
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
Order your limited-edition Jim Edmonds bobblehead at FOCO today for $85.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.