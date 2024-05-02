John Mozeliak's masterful 2023 moves are going just as planned for the Cardinals
Between the 2023 trade deadline and this past offseason, John Mozeliak has transformed the starting rotation and prospect group in the system.
Prospects
Sem Robberse
The Cardinals acquired Sem Robberse at the trade deadline last year when they sent Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays. Robberse pitched primarily in AA last year for both the Blue Jays and Cardinals. He was primarily used as a starter. He is currently ranked as the Cardinals' #12 prospect according to MLB.com.
Robberse has strong command, and his league-average strikeout rate means that he won't hurt himself on the mound. St. Louis placed him in AAA Memphis to start the season, and he's been quite good there. In 29.2 innings (5 starts), Robberse has maintained a 1.82 ERA, 2.79 FIP, and 0.93 WHIP. He's struck out batters at a 25.9% clip while walking just 5.4% of hitters.
Most recently, Robberse was voted as the International League Player of the Week. While Jordan Hicks has been able to succeed as a starter in San Francisco, Sem Robberse has done just as well in the minors. Assuming he continues to ascend, Robberse will fill an important role in the future in the St. Louis rotation.
Thomas Saggese
Thomas Saggese won the Texas League MVP Award after being traded to the Cardinals from the Texas Rangers for Jordan Montgomery. Saggese has done nothing but mash since his acquisition. In 22 games (94 plate appearances), Saggese already has a .262/.330/.393 slash line to go along with 5 doubles and 2 home runs. His 22 hits are the third-most on Memphis's roster.
Saggese has logged time at shortstop, second base, and third base this year, though the bulk of his innings has come at shortstop. He has 37 putouts and assists, he's been a part of 10 double plays, and he has only committed one error at third base.
St. Louis seems intent on giving him run at shortstop this year, though it's likely he will play across the infield should he make an appearance in the majors this year.