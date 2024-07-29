John Mozeliak has pulled off a classic Cardinals swindle
John Mozeliak may have preserved his legacy as the president of baseball operations for the St. Louis Cardinals after poaching starting pitcher Erick Fedde and former Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham from the Chicago White Sox in a three-team trade that sent Tommy Edman to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fedde immediately slots in as the No. 2 starter in the Cardinals rotation, likely taking Andre Pallante's spot, and Pham will receive occasional outfield duties while serving as a right-handed bat who hits left-handers well. Pham has an .848 OPS against lefties in 2024.
The Cardinals killed two birds with one stone in this trade, as their rotation has been beefed up and the lineup has received a weapon against southpaws. With the Cardinals only having to surrender Edman in the deal, they still hold prospects whom they can flip for further reinforcements, such as bullpen help.
Edman hasn't played for the Cardinals at all in 2024 because of a wrist injury, so the Cardinals aren't giving up anyone who has made a contribution to the team's success this season. While his ability to play strong defense in the infield and the outfield will be missed, the Cardinals still possess a versatile player in Brendan Donovan and a potential Gold Glove candidate in outfielder Michael Siani, who could remain in the mix as a late-inning defensive replacement.
This trade is an especially pleasant surprise given the news from MLB.com's John Denton that the Cardinals are "not positioned to take on significant additional salary in coming years via a trade." This announcement elicited groans from Cardinals fans, but the mood has become far more chipper now that the team has snagged two critical pieces while also clearing some salary room.
Pham was reportedly interested in re-signing with the Cardinals before the 2024 season, and his fiery personality might be able to inject more life into the team's clubhouse. His presence, along with that of Lance Lynn, should make for no shortage of intensity in the dugout.
If Fedde and Pham prove to be difference-makers on the roster and the Cardinals can venture deep into October, Mozeliak's penultimate season in the Cardinals front office could be one of his best. He's been the subject of endless criticism, but on paper, Mozeliak appears to have hit a home run with this deal.