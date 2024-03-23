John Mozeliak continues to miss the point, fails to recognize the trap the Cardinals have fallen into
Despite the Cardinals adding three pitchers, John Mozeliak still doesn't seem to recognize the problem he's helped create. On top of this, he truly believes the Cardinals have done enough to be a serious contender.
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals added three starting pitchers this winter, but is it truly enough?
John Mozeliak thinks so. And he's even gone as far as to say he believes the Cardinals have prevented another 2023 from happening.
"We're smart enough to realize what we did last year didn't work, so we need to do something different," said Mozeliak when asked about trying to avoid back-to-back losing seasons.
While he filled the holes that needed to be filled in the rotation, it's still fair to question if he did enough. Keep in mind that the Cardinals had once preached that swing-and-miss pitching is what they would target, but they added two pitchers who were hit around last season. Kyle Gibson is more of a ground ball guy, and he allowed the most hits in the American League. Lance Lynn allowed an MLB-most 44 home runs.
The only rotation move that truly moved the needle was the Sonny Gray signing. Lynn and Gibson are nothing more than reclamation projects at this point, and Mozeliak's comments show that he hasn't exactly learned the right lessons.
Mozeliak continues to miss the point
While the rotation should be a little better than last year, it's still a cause for concern. Not so much because of the age of the starters, but because of the quality, or lack thereof.
Gray is an ace. That much is clear. The Cardinals needed one and got one, so Mozeliak deserves credit for getting that done.
But him saying that the Cardinals are smart enough to understand what failed them last year just isn't accurate. The quality of the starting rotation was a major concern last year, and it came back to bite the Cardinals. The quality is only slightly better this year.
Most contending teams such as the Phillies, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, and even the Astros have at least two frontline starting pitchers. The Cardinals only have one.
That, in and of itself proves that Mozeliak hasn't learned from his mistakes. Granted, Bill DeWitt makes the final calls as Chairman and CEO of the team, but Mozeliak could still do better, and for him to act like he's learned his lesson isn't fair when he only signed one frontline starter and two back-end guys to go with Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz, both of whom are mid to back-end starters at best.
And on top of that, Mozeliak and the front office continue to expect different results from doing the same things over and over again.