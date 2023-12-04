John Mozeliak confirms the Cardinals are shopping Tyler O'Neill
The Cardinals will be exploring the trade market at the Winter Meetings. On Monday, John Mozeliak hinted at what that might look like.
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals have already addressed their starting rotation, having added Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. They may not be done there, but they were very aggressive in terms of addressing their rotation needs.
But what about the offense? Are things set in stone on the offensive side, or can we expect some changes in the coming days with the Winter Meetings officially underway?
On Monday, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak spoke from Nashville about what things may look like for the Cardinals on the offensive side and even included a mock lineup for 2024.
Strangely missing from Mozeliak's mock lineup was Tyler O'Neill. He stated that Dylan Carlson would be the team's fourth outfielder, with Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman, and Jordan Walker filling out the starting spots.
Mozeliak also stated that O'Neill is receiving trade interest.
With that in mind, it seems very likely that O'Neill will not be back in 2024, especially with Mozeliak coming out and saying that Carlson currently projects as the team's fourth outfielder.
In that case, it would seem that the Cardinals are relatively set in the outfield, as well as on the offensive side altogether. Still on their list is bullpen help. Perhaps O'Neill could be flipped in exchange for a bullpen arm or two.
Either way, based on what Mozeliak said, O'Neill's days in a Cardinals uniform are numbered. If this is indeed the end of O'Neill's Cardinals tenure, it certainly was turbulent.
O'Neill came up in 2018 and was a backup outfielder before taking a starting spot in 2020. He found himself in the conversation for the NL MVP in 2021, but he struggled to remain healthy the following two seasons, hitting the injured list five separate times, three of which came in 2022.
The slugger also found himself at odds with Oli Marmol earlier this year, when the latter called him out for a supposed lack of effort when attempting to score a run.
St. Louis is being proactive as it tries to become a winner again, and you can, too, today at FanDuel Sportsbook. All you have to do is sign up, deposit $10 and then use $5 or more of that on ANY team's moneyline odds this week. If your team wins, you'll win $150 in bonus bets on top of your winnings. Sign up with FanDuel today!