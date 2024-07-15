Jim Edmonds gets roasted for his rant on Christopher Morel's home run celebration
Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs capped off a disappointing six-game homestand for the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs hit six home runs off Miles Mikolas and Andrew Kittredge to split the series and send the Cardinals to a 2-4 record on the home stand before the All-Star break. However, the game's story was not the home run derby the Cubs put on at Busch Stadium but what Cardinals broadcaster Jim Edmonds said about Christopher Morel's celebration after Morel's second homer.
"This kid's celebration is a joke. I don't mind saying it at all. I've never seen anything like it. I just don't get it. You’re a .229 hitter in the big leagues and you’re running around like you’re Barry Bonds." "- Jim Edmonds on Morel's HR celebration
Here is video of Edmond's comments courtesy of Awful Announcing:
At FanSided, my colleague Curt Bishop wrote that Edmonds' comments on Morel's home run celebration show what is still wrong with Major League Baseball. Zachary Rotman described Edmonds' rant as an "all-time sore loser home run call," noting that Morel did not disrespect the Cardinals and was celebrating with his Cubs teammates.
Jomboy Media and USA Today's ForTheWin Sports media section remarked on Edmonds' rant.
Jim Edmonds' asinine and superfluous rant on Christopher Morel's celebration took away yesterday's big problem with the Cardinals' performance. The Cubs crushed the idea that Busch Stadium was a pitcher's park. The Chicago players and their fans who came to St. Louis had plenty of reasons to celebrate and have fun after what they did to the Cardinals on Sunday.
My opinion: Get batters out if you don't want home run celebrations at your home ballpark. That's not what Miles Mikolas or Andrew Kittredge did. Jim Edmonds should be more upset at Mikolas and Kittredge than Christopher Morel.