It's Always Sonny In St. Louis & You Need This Cardinals Shirt
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of revamping their starting rotation, signing Twins ace Sonny Gray to a three-year, $75 million deal.
Gray was 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA last season with Minnesota in 32 starts. He threw 184 innings - his highest total since 2015 and struck out 183 batters (his second-highest single-season total).
I guess you could say it's always Sonny in St. Louis now.
Which is why you need BreakingT's new t-shirt. Check it out below.
SONNY GRAY: IT'S ALWAYS SONNY IN ST. LOUIS ($32)
Welcome to St. Louis, Sonny Gray!
- Officially licensed by MLB Players, Inc.
- Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies
- Designed and printed in the USA
- Free returns and exchanges
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting, when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $32 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
