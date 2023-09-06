Issues with 3 impending FA pitchers that could impact the Cardinals' offseason
While the Cardinals may not have been looking to target each of these names, it's clear that the free-agent pitching market is thinning out.
By Curt Bishop
Eduardo Rodriguez
Rodriguez has been quite solid for the Tigers this year, as he owns a 10-7 record and an ERA of 3.11 over his 21 starts.
But even he does not come without a few risks. He spent a good deal of time on the injured list with a finger rupture. People may not realize it, but finger issues are a big deal for any pitcher. Back in 2008, Adam Wainwright was limited to just 20 starts with a blister on his finger, so the Cardinals certainly understand the risks.
Rodriguez also missed considerable time last season due to a ribcage issue. When healthy, Rodriguez can be a frontline starter, but injuries are an issue that the Cardinals are going to need to be cognizant of.