Issues with 3 impending FA pitchers that could impact the Cardinals' offseason
While the Cardinals may not have been looking to target each of these names, it's clear that the free-agent pitching market is thinning out.
By Curt Bishop
Lucas Giolito
Giolito possesses frontline stuff as a starter and can strike guys out. He also might come at a more reasonable price than someone like Nola or Snell.
He pitched well for the White Sox before being traded to the Angels, posting a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts. However, he posted a 6.89 mark with the Halos and gave up nine runs in just three innings of work in his Guardians debut. He now has a 4.88 ERA.
Giolito posted a 4.90 mark last season, and these recent struggles are just a tad concerning. That's not to say that the Cardinals won't be able to fix him, especially given that he is only 28 years old. But the Cards need certainty with the pitchers they acquire, either via trade or free agency, and Giolito bouncing back is far from a sure thing.