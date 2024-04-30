Injury updates for 5 St. Louis Cardinals players who have been on the mend
A quick rundown of the injured Cardinals and their expected return.
OF Dylan Carlson
Status: 10-day IL
Dylan Carlson was projected to be the team's 4th outfielder this year behind Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, and Jordan Walker. After it was clear that Edman would be out for at least the month of April in spring, Carlson moved up the depth chart to starting center fielder.
After slashing just .111/.111/.167 in his first 7 games, his next ten featured him going on a torrent. After 10 more games in spring, his slash line improved to .273/.319/.545 with three home runs. Carlson flipped the script, and all signs pointed to him being a good replacement for the injured Edman.
His fortunes turned soon after his hot streak. On March 22nd, Carlson and fellow outfielder Jordan Walker were both chasing down a fly ball in left-center field. Walker slid to try and catch it, and Dylan Carlson collided with him, sending Dylan flying and causing him to land on his shoulder. Carlson was subsequently placed on the 10-day IL as a result.
Dylan's progression was slow to start; he waited a few weeks to hit off a tee from both sides, and he waited even longer to get reps in the field. Recent reports have been largely positive regarding his recovery.
In a recent edition of "Sports on a Sunday Morning" with Tom Ackerman, President of Baseball Operations and manager Oliver Marmol both discussed Carlson's return to the field.
"He'll go out Tuesday and begin his rehab. If all things go well, we could see him in a week. Obviously we have to make up at bats as best we can and give him real-game experience, but he's feeling good, and he's cleared to go."- John Mozeliak
It is wholly possible that Dylan Carlson is back in St. Louis within the next week. He could even join the team next week against the Mets or wait until the Cardinals head north to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 9th.
John Denton of MLB recently reported that Carlson will begin a rehab stint in Memphis on Tuesday, so Dylan is already on the path to returning.
Regardless of when Carlson returns, roster moves must be made. Either Jose Fermin or Michael Siani, likely Fermin so as to bolster outfield depth, will have to be sent back down to Memphis to make space for Carlson.