If the Cardinals are deadline buyers, two postseason heroes should be their targets
By Curt Bishop
Just a few weeks ago, I was ready to completely write the Cardinals off. So too was much of the fanbase.
However, things appear to have changed. Whether or not it's sustainable has still yet to be determined, but it is encouraging.
Earlier this month, everybody was ready to declare the Cardinals as sellers at the trade deadline. But with their recent stretch of play, they may end up being buyers instead.
This is what fans want. While yes, drastic changes do need to be made in terms of personnel in the front office and potentially even the dugout, it would be far more encouraging to see the Cardinals act as buyers and actually take steps towards building a true contender instead of remaining stuck in the middle.
The offense appears to have figured it out, and the bullpen continues its dominance. However, the starting rotation could still use some work, even after the additions of Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson, all of whom have performed quite well.
No, I'm not talking about going to get a fifth starter just to plug a hole. What the Cardinals need is a legitimate No. 2 starter to go next to Gray and give them a legitimate chance to make a deep run into the postseason.
While the Cardinals seem to be trending upwards, last year's World Series participants, the Rangers and Diamondbacks appear to be trending in the wrong direction and may end up being sellers. They may have some pitchers that could benefit the Cardinals, and we will be taking a look at two that could help.