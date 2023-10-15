How many walk-off hits do the St. Louis Cardinals have in their playoff history?
Can you think of any better adrenaline rush than getting a walk-off hit in the playoffs in front of a ruckus home crowd?
Jon Jay 2013 World Series Game 3
Jay didn't walk this game off but he was the hitter at the plate when total craziness ensued in this classic World Series game.
The series was tied 1-1 heading back to St. Louis for game 3 against two clubs who were evenly matched. Jake Peavy struggled early for Boston allowing 2 in the first inning before settling in, including getting out of a bases-loaded nobody-out jam in the 4th unscathed. Boston would tie the game at 2 in the 6th before a two-run double by Matt Holliday gave St. Louis their 2-run lead back. In the 8th rookie Carlos Martinez could only retire one of the four hitters he faced, inheriting a tough situation for Trevor Rosenthal. He allowed 2 inherited runners which allowed Boston to tie the game.
After Yadier Molina got a one-out hit in the bottom of the 9th, the Red Sox brought in the reigning ALCS MVP Koji Uehara to face pinch hitter Allen Craig. Craig smoked a double on the first pitch to put two runners in scoring position for Jay. Chaos would ensue when Jay put the ball in play to Dustin Pedroia, who made an outstanding diving play to rob Jay of a hit, he then proceeded to throw out Molina at home. On the throw home, Craig tried to advance to third, and the throw from catcher Jarrod Salatalamacchia went into the outfield. When Craig noticed the ball get away he tried to score but was tripped up by the legs of Will Middlebrooks trying to get the ball. Craig, who shouldn't have been on the bases as he was nursing an ankle injury, was going to be out at home but 3rd base umpire Jim Joyce called obstruction on Middlebrooks so Craig was granted home plate ending the game.
Understandably the Red Sox argued but the call stood and the game was over, surely one of the craziest, most controversial (depending on who you ask) endings to a baseball game anyone has ever witnessed.