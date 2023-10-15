How many walk-off hits do the St. Louis Cardinals have in their playoff history?
Can you think of any better adrenaline rush than getting a walk-off hit in the playoffs in front of a ruckus home crowd?
Carlos Beltran 2013 NLCS Game 1
This game was the beginning of what was an entertaining mini-rivalry between the Cardinals and Dodgers. Los Angeles had a loaded team with a lot of star power, and the experienced Cardinals gave them a great challenge, which led to some great baseball.
The Dodgers struck first with 2 in the 3rd but the Cards got those 2 runs right back with a 2-out rally started with a single by pitcher Joe Kelly and finished with a 2-run double by Beltran. The score would stay 2-2 going into extra innings as the Cardinals could not solve Zack Greinke who whiffed 10 Cardinals hitters in 8 innings.
In the top of the 10th, closer Trevor Rosenthal who was in his second inning of work, allowed a triple to Mark Ellis with one out. After intentionally walking Hanley Ramirez, he faced Michael Young, who was in Adrian Gonzalez's spot in the lineup, but he was pinch-run for in the 8th. Young hit a shallow fly ball to right center, which Beltran called everyone off to catch, and he threw out Ellis trying to score, as Yadier Molina held on to the ball after the collision at home with Ellis.
It stayed 2-2 until the bottom of the 13th inning after Cardinals relievers John Axford and Lance Lynn escaped jams where the Dodgers had multiple runners on base. The rally in the 13th started with a pinch-hit single by Daniel Descalso and a Matt Carpenter walk. After a double switch to have Kenley Jansen face Beltran, he fell behind 3-1. Beltran lined the 3-1 pitch just fair down the right field line to bring in Descalso and win Game 1. The Cardinals would go on to win the series in 6 games and advance to the World Series.