How many walk-off hits do the St. Louis Cardinals have in their playoff history?
Can you think of any better adrenaline rush than getting a walk-off hit in the playoffs in front of a ruckus home crowd?
Ozzie Smith 1985 NLCS Game 5
Everybody remembers this one, it was arguably "The Wizard's" signature moment in his Hall of Fame career. Despite the Cardinals winning 6 more games than the Los Angeles Dodgers in '85, the Dodgers hosted the first two games of the NLCS and they won both games. The Cardinals won the next two which made Game 5 at Busch Stadium the most pivotal game of the series.
The Cardinals scored 2 runs off Fernando Valenzuela before recording an out in the 1st inning but those were the only 2 runs they were able to score off of Valenzuela. The Dodgers tied the game in the 4th and the game stayed at 2-2 going into the 9th inning. After a 1-2-3 top of the 9th from Cardinals reliever Jeff Lahti, the Dodgers brought in Tom Niedenfuer to replace Valenzuela in the bottom of the 9th.
After retiring Willie McGee to lead off the inning, Ozzie Smith came to the plate. Behind in the count with one ball and two strikes, he hit a line drive down the right field line that just snuck over the wall for a walk-off home run. The home run was one of Jack Buck's most memorable calls, "Go crazy folks, go crazy! " will forever be remembered in Cardinals history. What made this home run even more remarkable was Ozzie Smith wasn't even close to being considered a power hitter. 1985 was his 8th season in the MLB and he had 13 career home runs at that time, and this walk-off home run was the only home run he ever hit in the postseason.