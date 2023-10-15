How many walk-off hits do the St. Louis Cardinals have in their playoff history?
Can you think of any better adrenaline rush than getting a walk-off hit in the playoffs in front of a ruckus home crowd?
Ken Oberkfell 1982 NLCS Game 2
This was the first time the Cardinals played in the Championship Series since it was added in 1969 and they faced the Atlanta Braves. At the time the Championship Series was a best-of-5 series, and the Cardinals had home-field advantage because they won three more games than Atlanta did in '82.
After a 7-0 blowout win in Game 1 for the Redbirds, Game 2 was much closer, as the Cardinals found themselves trailing 3-2 in the 8th inning. Whitey Herzog brought in his closer/fireman Bruce Sutter in the top half of that inning to keep the deficit at one and he did so with some help from his catcher Darrell Porter throwing out Dale Murphy, the MVP that season, trying to steal 3rd base.
The aforementioned Porter started the 8th-inning rally with a one-out walk, and later on, in the inning, Willie McGee beat out what would've been an inning-ending double play to bring home Porter and tie the game. In the bottom of the 9th, David Green led off the inning with a single, Tom Herr bunted Green into scoring position, then Ken Oberkfell hit the game-winning single off Gene Garber to give the Cardinals a commanding 2-0 series lead. They would go on to sweep the Braves and beat the Brewers in 7 games in the World Series.