How many walk-off hits do the St. Louis Cardinals have in their playoff history?
Can you think of any better adrenaline rush than getting a walk-off hit in the playoffs in front of a ruckus home crowd?
Ken O'Dea 1944 World Series Game 2
1944 was one of the most memorable World Series because it was a matchup between both St. Louis teams, as it was the St. Louis Browns of the American League versus the St. Louis Cardinals of the National League. All 7 games in this series were played at Sportsman Park as both teams used Sportsman as their home ballpark and the Cardinals were the designated "home team" for games 1-2 and 6-7 (the series ended in 6 games).
The Browns took game one of the series in a low-scoring affair and that became the theme for this series, Game 2 was tied at 2 after 9 and it went to extra innings. In the bottom of the 11th with the score still even at 2, A 10 year veteran by the name of Ken O'Dea came in to pinch hit and he drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th to even the series.
O'Dea was a very successful pinch hitter in the World Series during his career, across 5 different years in the World Series (2 with the Cubs and 3 with the Cardinals), he went 6 for 13 (.462 AVG) with a home run and 6 runs batted in.