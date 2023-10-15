How many walk-off hits do the St. Louis Cardinals have in their playoff history?
Can you think of any better adrenaline rush than getting a walk-off hit in the playoffs in front of a ruckus home crowd?
Tip O'Neill 1888 World Series Game 9
The Browns played 10 games against the New York Giants in the World Series in 1888, the Giants won 6 of the first 8 games before they played Game 9.
This game was one of the highest-scoring games in World Series history, it was a see-saw back-and-forth game as well. The Browns led 5-3 after 2 innings, then the Giants led 8-5 after 4 innings. The game was tied at 9 after 7 innings, the Giants scored 2 in the 8th, then the Browns scored two in the 9th to force extra innings, with the score of 11-11.
After the Giants failed to score in the top half of the 10th, the Browns got 2 runners on in the bottom half for the 2-time defending batting champion that season and triple-crown winner the year before that, Tip O'Neill. Known by some as " Canada's Babe Ruth", O'Neill came through with a 3-run home run off Giants pitcher Bill George to win the game 14-11 in 10 innings. Unlike World Series games today, this game technically had no meaning, as the Giants already won 6 of the first 8 games and they only played one more game after this one. The Browns won the last game 18-7, but the Giants won the series, six games to four.