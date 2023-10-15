How many walk-off hits do the St. Louis Cardinals have in their playoff history?
Can you think of any better adrenaline rush than getting a walk-off hit in the playoffs in front of a ruckus home crowd?
Yadier Molina 2019 NLDS Game 4
This is so far the last playoff walk-off for the Cardinals, and like with the walk-offs from Edmonds and Freese, this one kept the Cardinals' postseason hopes alive.
After Adam Wainwright's gem in Game 3 against his hometown team, the Atlanta Braves, was spoiled, the Cardinals were facing elimination down 2-1 to Atlanta with an afternoon game at Busch. The Cardinals got to Dallas Keuchel early in the first as he was pitching on short rest, with back-to-back home runs by Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna. A second Ozuna home run made it 3-1 after 4 innings, but rookie Dakota Hudson gave up a 2 run home run to Ozzie Albies which gave the Braves a 4-3 lead (the 2 runs were unearned because of a fielding error by Matt Carpenter).
The Cardinal bullpen kept the team in it while they were trailing, as John Brebbia and Andrew Miller got out of bases-loaded jams without allowing a run, and the offense finally came through again in the 8th inning as Yadier Molina blooped a ball just over the glove of Freddie Freeman to tie the game.
The game went into the 10th inning as both teams went with pitchers who started for them for the majority or all of the season, Miles Mikolas for the Cardinals, and Julio Teheran for the Braves. Mikolas got a 1-2-3 inning and Kolten Wong led off the bottom of the 10th with a ground rule double. An intentional walk to Goldschmidt and an Ozuna ground out moved Wong to 3rd with 1 out. Molina didn't waste any time as he swung at the first pitch despite the pitch being way inside he was still able to pull it in the air to deep left, like always with Yadi he understood the situation and knew what his team needed from him to win the game, and in this case, it was to hit the ball in the air. Adam Duvall caught the ball but never had a chance to throw out Wong at home and the Cardinals forced a Game 5 in Atlanta, which they dominated thanks to a historic 10 run in 1st inning to advance to the NLCS.