How many walk-off hits do the St. Louis Cardinals have in their playoff history?
Can you think of any better adrenaline rush than getting a walk-off hit in the playoffs in front of a ruckus home crowd?
Kolten Wong 2014 NLCS Game 2
Wong got to experience the thrill of hitting a postseason walk-off in his rookie season against the San Francisco Giants. After the Cardinals were shut down by Madison Bumgarner in Game 1 at home, Game 2 was crucial, and the rookie came through.
The Cardinals blew a 2-0 lead as the Giants took a 3-2 lead in the 7th inning, then the Cardinals started relying on something they hardly did in the regular season in 2014, and that was hitting home runs. In the bottom of the 7th, Oscar Taveras hit a pinch-hit home run to tie the game, then Matt Adams hit a go-ahead blast in the 8th, but it wouldn't stand as Trevor Rosenthal struggled with the strike zone in the 9th, allowing the tying run to score on a wild pitch that also resulted in a ball four to the hitter, Rosenthal was pulled from the game
Pat Neshek came in and got Pablo Sandoval to ground out with the bases loaded which set the stage for Kolten Wong who was leading off the bottom of the 9th. The Giants brought in closer Sergio Romo to face Wong, and on the second pitch he threw Wong hit a line drive home run to right to win the game, it was the Cardinals 4th solo home run of the game and it evened the series at a game a piece. Sadly this was the only game the Cardinals won in this series as they would go on to lose all 3 games in San Francisco.