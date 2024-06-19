How does John Mozeliak stack up against other long-term general managers?
Derek Falvey, Minnesota Twins -- October 3, 2016
Derek Falvey was hired to be the Minnesota Twins' Chief Baseball Officer after the 2016 season. The Twins hadn't sniffed the postseason in 6 seasons, and they were coming off possibly the worst season in franchise history. In 2016, the Twins had a 59-103 record, and they finished 35.5 games behind the Cleveland Indians.
Falvey started off strong, as he was able to build a Twins team that made it to the playoffs in 3 of his first 4 seasons. The Twins haven't been big spenders during his time as the head of baseball operations; they've floated around the middle of the pack in terms of total payroll. This has limited Falvey's ability to add via free agency.
Total Years
Team Record
Division Titles
Playoff Appearances
League Pennants
World Series Titles
7
538-494 (0.521)
3
4
0
0
The Twins have seen relative success in the regular season, but they've failed to make it past the division series in any of their 4 postseason appearances. Falvey has had three teams finish below .500 in his 7-year career as the team's leader. Given the team's fiscal restrictions, Falvey has done reasonably well with the franchise.
There's a strong case to be made for Falvey being better than Mozeliak, especially when considering financial commitments from ownership. Minneapolis is a much larger market, but the Cardinals have consistently drawn more fans than the Twins have.
The Cardinals have seen a comparable amount of postseason success in the same time span with more regular season success to a certain degree. However, these two teams have actually had very similar histories recently. What the Cardinals have lacked recently in player development under Mozeliak they've made up for with wily trades and free-agency acquisitions. The converse is true for Falvey and his Twins teams of late.