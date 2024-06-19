How does John Mozeliak stack up against other long-term general managers?
Chris Antonetti, Cleveland Guardians -- October 6, 2015
Antonetti is the final new hire of the 2015 season, following Shaprio and Dipoto. He supplanted Mark Shapiro after Shapiro departed for Toronto. Antonetti was formerly the General Manager of the then-Indians, and he was promoted to President of Baseball Operations after the 2015 season.
Cleveland has mostly been known for having a consistently good team despite having a low-dollar budget. Antonetti has been able to create a pitching powerhouse in his time, and he's worked trades like the ones including Francisco Lindor and Corey Kluber masterfully to return skilled major league players. While the Guardians haven't seen the highest of highs in the last 8 seasons, they've avoided the lowest of lows in that time span.
Total Years
Team Record
Division Titles
Playoff Appearances
League Pennants
World Series Titles
8
663-530 (0.556)
4
5
1
0
Thanks in part to a legendary manager in Terry Francona, the Guardians have experienced plenty of regular season success. Their .556 winning percentage from 2016 through 2023 is among the best in baseball during that span. They've managed to take advantage of a weak division to take home the crown 4 times in 8 years. The Indians made it to the World Series in 2016, the first full year of Antonetti's tenure.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals have been absent in the World Series for a long time. Despite similar winning percentages, the consistent success and postseason presence of the Cleveland franchise under Antonetti has set him a level above Mozeliak. While Mo's teams have been able to play relatively better during the regular season, Cleveland's postseason success outpaces St. Louis's in the same time span.
At the end of the day, Cleveland has a World Series appearance under Antonetti, and they've performed well with a payroll that is about half of the Cardinals' recently.