How does John Mozeliak stack up against other long-term general managers?

John Mozeliak is in his 17th season as the head of baseball operations for the St. Louis Cardinals. Has he been more successful than his peers?

By Thomas Gauvain

St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Workout Session
St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Workout Session / Marc Serota/GettyImages
Chris Antonetti, Cleveland Guardians -- October 6, 2015

Antonetti is the final new hire of the 2015 season, following Shaprio and Dipoto. He supplanted Mark Shapiro after Shapiro departed for Toronto. Antonetti was formerly the General Manager of the then-Indians, and he was promoted to President of Baseball Operations after the 2015 season.

Cleveland has mostly been known for having a consistently good team despite having a low-dollar budget. Antonetti has been able to create a pitching powerhouse in his time, and he's worked trades like the ones including Francisco Lindor and Corey Kluber masterfully to return skilled major league players. While the Guardians haven't seen the highest of highs in the last 8 seasons, they've avoided the lowest of lows in that time span.

Total Years

Team Record

Division Titles

Playoff Appearances

League Pennants

World Series Titles

8

663-530 (0.556)

4

5

1

0

Thanks in part to a legendary manager in Terry Francona, the Guardians have experienced plenty of regular season success. Their .556 winning percentage from 2016 through 2023 is among the best in baseball during that span. They've managed to take advantage of a weak division to take home the crown 4 times in 8 years. The Indians made it to the World Series in 2016, the first full year of Antonetti's tenure.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have been absent in the World Series for a long time. Despite similar winning percentages, the consistent success and postseason presence of the Cleveland franchise under Antonetti has set him a level above Mozeliak. While Mo's teams have been able to play relatively better during the regular season, Cleveland's postseason success outpaces St. Louis's in the same time span.

At the end of the day, Cleveland has a World Series appearance under Antonetti, and they've performed well with a payroll that is about half of the Cardinals' recently.

