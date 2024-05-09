How are the Cardinals non-tendered players doing elsewhere?
RHP Dakota Hudson - Colorado Rockies
Dakota Hudson signed a 1-year, $1.5 million contract with the Colorado Rockies. Historically, Hudson has been a groundball pitcher; it made sense that he would go to Colorado, a place where fly-ball pitchers go to see their careers die. Hudson has always been good at limiting home runs with a career 0.9 HR/9 innings ratio.
Dakota has been unable to be successful thus far in the Mile-High City. He has pitched in 6 games, all starts, and he has logged 30.1 innings so far. Hudson has the most losses (5) in all of baseball, he has a 5.93 ERA, 5.02 FIP, 1.681 WHIP, and he is waking nearly as many batters (17 BBs) as he is striking them out (19 Ks).
While Hudson is throwing the same five pitches he has always thrown, his usage of these pitches has changed. He is using his curveball and sinker less often, and he is now using his changeup more often. It may behoove Hudson to go back to using his sinker more frequently to generate ground balls and keep the ball out of the air in Denver. It also happens to be his best pitch according to run value on Baseball Savant. Hudson's fastball averages a hair above 90 MPH, so using the 4-seamer less often may benefit him.
Once again, the plethora of starters brought in by John Mozeliak made Dakota Hudson superfluous; he isn't pitching well, he hasn't pitched well recently, and he would be able to find a spot in the St. Louis rotation or bullpen.